Earthquake rocks Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region
- No loss of life or any other damage was reported immediately although locals claimed that some houses had developed cracks.
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda region on Monday evening and sparked panic among the people..
The epicenter of the quake was in a forest block of Doda district, also called Chenab Valley region, where panic stricken people fled their houses.
The earthquake occurred at 7:32 pm.
However, no loss of life or any other damage was reported immediately although locals claimed that some houses had developed cracks.
The Met department said the tremor was spread across 33.34 degrees North latitude and 75.47 degrees East longitude and originated at a depth of 5 km. The temblor occurred on the Kishtwar fault line.
Doda district’s senior superintendent of police Mumtaz Ahmad said, “Initially there was a light intensity quake this evening but the second one at 7.32 pm was a strong one and caused panic among the people.”
“Though there are no initial reports of any loss of life or damage to the property, Doda PCR has been alerted,” he said.
A local said, “The high intensity quake caused panic and people fled their houses in panic. Fearing aftershocks, they are still outside their houses.”
Doda region falls in seismic zone IV, which makes it prone to quakes while Kashmir falls in zone V.
The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
