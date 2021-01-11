Cricket fraternity welcomes Virat Kohli to ‘the wonderful world of parenting’
India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Monday were blessed with a baby girl. As soon as Kohli shared the good news on social media, fans and people from the cricket fraternity came forward to congratulate the dynamic Indian cricketer.
Kohli thanked his fans for their love and wishes, stating that he and his wife are feeling ‘beyond blessed’.
Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
Former Indian captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and gave his best wishes to the Indian captain. He wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who played a massive role in saving the Sydney Test on Monday, congratulated his captain. He wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the baby girl, A very warm welcome to the club!"
All-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and congratulated his captain. He wrote, "Congratulations brother and @AnushkaSharma. Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before."
Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote, "Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting"
Pragyan Ojha wrote, “Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. I am sure this will be the best phase of you life! God bless.”
The Board of Control for Cricket India also congratulated Virat on becoming a father for the first time. “Many congratulations,” the BCCI wrote.
Former Indian left-arm bowler Irfan Pathan also congratulated Virat Kohli. he wrote, "Big congratulations to both of you."
