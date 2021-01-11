Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby daughter, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood in congratulating them
- Actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu, Ishaan Khatter and others congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- on Monday. Both the actor and the cricketers' friends took to social media to give their best wishes to the couple.
Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and others offered their congratulations in the comments section of Virat's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth. "Omgggg Congratulationsssss," Rakul wrote, while Ishaan dropped a heart emoji. "Such a wonderful news," Dia commented, while actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel."
WATCH | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of baby girl
On Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel."
Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who worked with Anushka in Pari, wrote in a tweet, "Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on this wonderful news."
Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Virender Sehwag, and many others, also shared warm messages for the couple on social media.
Virat announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
