Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby daughter, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza lead Bollywood in congratulating them

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- on Monday. Both the actor and the cricketers' friends took to social media to give their best wishes to the couple.

Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, and others offered their congratulations in the comments section of Virat's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth. "Omgggg Congratulationsssss," Rakul wrote, while Ishaan dropped a heart emoji. "Such a wonderful news," Dia commented, while actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations! God bless the little baby angel."

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel 😘🤗 https://t.co/mVTlFSxtMm — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 11, 2021





On Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. May god shower his choicest blessings on you & your little angel."

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who worked with Anushka in Pari, wrote in a tweet, "Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on this wonderful news."

Cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Hardik Pandya, Virender Sehwag, and many others, also shared warm messages for the couple on social media.

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives!



May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021





Virat announced the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”





