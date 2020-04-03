News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Imran Khan govt faces brickbats in Pak over Covid-19 response and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:59 IST

Coronavirus update: Imran Khan govt faces brickbats in Pak over Covid-19 response

The Pakistan government is facing mounting criticism within the country and abroad for its delayed reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the virus spreading quickly due to failures in screening and quarantining.

Pakistan currently has more than 2,400 confirmed cases and Covid-19 has caused 34 deaths across the country.

‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried

For days, hundreds of teams of police, health and bureaucrats have been out in the field across the country to track down the thousands of Tablighi Jamaat workers who may have come in contact with Covid-19 patients. By last evening, the Union home ministry counted 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts who had been located and quarantined.

Covid-19 Update: Scientists bat for clinical trials in poor and middle-income countries

A team of scientists, physicians, funders and policymakers from over 70 organisations globally have called for an acceleration of research on Covid-19 in poor and middle-income countries where the disease can wreak havoc.

‘Symbolism is important but...’: Chidambaram’s jibe at PM Modi’s video message

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “listen to” people and announce measures to arrest the economic slide cause by Covid-19 outbreak. Reacting to Prime Minister’s video message, he said that symbolism is important but serious thought to measures is needed.

Covid-19 statewise tally: Maharashtra, Kerala on top; total nears 2,500

As India entered the tenth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday, the total number of cases in the country inched toward 2,500. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 56 on Friday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,301 including 2,088 active cases and 156 recoveries.

A July without Roger Federer

A cancelled Wimbledon is bound to hurt Djokovic’s rhythm but not as much as it is bound to impact Federer’s ticking career-clock. If and when Wimbledon is held next year and if—and that’s the big if—Federer returns to play it, he will be almost 40, and playing for both lost and leftover time. But because it’s Federer at Wimbledon and that occurrence has often defied logic, his fans will still expect him to win it.

Peacock displays impressive plumage, dances around in Mumbai. Watch

With humans staying inside due to lockdown, the animals are probably thinking ‘where did they all go?’ Maybe to investigate further, they are also happily wandering around. Just like these peacocks roaming around or dancing on empty Mumbai streets.

Shared by many, these images and videos show how the gorgeous birds are frolicking through the deserted streets. While some are sitting on top of cars, others simply are walking around.

