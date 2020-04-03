‘Symbolism is important but...’: Chidambaram’s jibe at PM Modi’s video message

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “listen to” people and announce measures to arrest the economic slide cause by Covid-19 outbreak. Reacting to Prime Minister’s video message, he said that symbolism is important but serious thought to measures is needed.

“Dear @narendramodi, we will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists. Every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner, also expected you to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth,” Chidambaram said on Twitter

“The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important,” he further said in another other tweet.

Earlier, fellow Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said the Prime Minister’s video message lacks vision of future.

