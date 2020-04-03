Covid-19 statewise tally: Maharashtra, Kerala on top; total nears 2,500

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 11:35 IST

As India entered the tenth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Friday, the total number of cases in the country inched toward 2,500. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 56 on Friday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,301 including 2,088 active cases and 156 recoveries.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the states with highest number of Covid-19 positive patients in the country followed by Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s a quick look at the statewise coronavirus active cases, recoveries and fatalities.

Maharashtra

The state has the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 335 patients. Maharashtra has registered 16 coronavirus deaths so far while 42 patients have recovered.

Kerala

With 286 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the second most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deatsh due to Covid-19 while 27 people have successfully recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The cases in the state have jumped to 309 - third highest in the country. Tamil Nadu has seen six recoveries and one Covid-19 death.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 219 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Four people have died from the infection while eight people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Uttar Pradesh

113 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 14 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, two have died from the infection here.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 124 Covid-19 cases and three deaths. 10 people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

107 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while three people have died from Covid-19.

Rajasthan

The state has 133 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 99 positive cases of coronavirus. Six people have died from Covid-19 here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 132 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery. One person has died.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 87 coronavirus cases and five recoveries so far. Seven people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 70. Two people have died from the infection while three were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 43 and 46 Covid-19 cases respectively. While four people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. Twenty one people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Fifty three people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virues in West Bengal. There have been three deaths and three revoveries in the state. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded nine cases of coronavirus, and two people have recovered. In Bihar, 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 10 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the infection. Goa has reported six cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has six cases, one patient has died and one has recovered. Odisha has five Covid-19 positive patients and Pondicherry has reported three cases.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

India is in 21-day-long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. The Prime Minister released a video message today in which he appreciated the dicsipline shown by the people during the lockdown.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.