Peacock displays impressive plumage, dances around in Mumbai. Watch

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:32 IST

Highlights With humans staying indoors, several wild animals are seen on the streets

Residents of a Mumbai neighbourhood captured peacocks roaming around

The images and videos are now on Twitter

With humans staying inside due to lockdown, the animals are probably thinking ‘where did they all go?’ Maybe to investigate further, they are also happily wandering around. Just like these peacocks roaming around or dancing on empty Mumbai streets.

Shared by many, these images and videos show how the gorgeous birds are frolicking through the deserted streets. While some are sitting on top of cars, others simply are walking around.

“Little positives of Corona lockdown. Peacock dancing on an empty Mumbai street, Parsi colony, Hughes Road,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a video. It shows the colourful bird displaying its beautiful plumage gracefully.

Peacock dancing on an empty Mumbai street, Parsi colony, Hughes Road. 🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/JTZ9I1tI85 — Vibhinna Ideas (@Vibhinnaideas) April 2, 2020

Here’s another video which captures a bird wandering and exploring around:

@narendramodi ji @PMOIndia #IndiaFightsCornona #Corona #lockdownindia proved beneficial to all. Nature at its best. Ecosystem has to be maintained. Peacock walking around in a colony at Babulnath #Mumbai Sir Your message of #lockdown21days set an example to the world. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/obGctCPSGl — Suhasini (@BeautifulDurga) April 2, 2020

A Twitter user shared three stunning images of peacocks. While one image shows a group of peafowl, the other two show the birds on top of cars.

Due to Lockdown, Peacocks spotted at khareghat colony in Mumbai.

Unexpected Guests in this typically crowded and high traffic area!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/L1W2EC9u3n — Vicky 🔥 (@iamonlySG) April 2, 2020

Wild animals are wandering around locked down cities in many parts of the world. From Nilgai to Malabar large spotted civet, social media users are duly documenting different animals exploring human habitats amid the lockdown.