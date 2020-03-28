Wild animals wander around lockdown cities across the world. Watch

it-s-viral

With humans staying indoors, wild animals are reclaiming the streets and happily wandering around - not just in India but worldwide. Amused – and somewhat enthralled - social media users are duly documenting the animals frolicking through the deserted cities. Some rarely seen and some often seen but not in such large numbers, these animals are now feeling courageous to explore not just the city streets, in some cases the beaches too.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares wildlife-related posts, tweeted such a video. In the caption he wrote that the animal is a Nilgai. In the clip, it’s roams in an almost empty street with only one policeman in sight.

Again Nilgai are natural to Noida. In surrounding area there are a lot of them. They often get hit by traffic. https://t.co/lnU6oFZIP0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2020

Sushant Nanda, who is also an IFS officer, shared a video showing a herd of Sambar deers who were probably lurking in the periphery of the cities but now have conjured up the courage to walk around freely.

“Now Spotted deer herds on the road. Sender says that it’s near Rajaji National park. Wildlife really claiming their space,” Nanda wrote and shared the video. Later in another tweet he wrote they’re not spotted deers but Sambar deers.

Now Spotted deer herds on the road.

Sender says that it’s near Rajaji National park. Wildlife really claiming their space🙏

( For some Cynical about WL reclaiming it’s area on my earlier posts-This is a recent video. Effects of lockdown. Not fake😂) pic.twitter.com/zy00IewZIS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2020

Not exactly on streets, but forest officials were stunned when they saw something incredible at the mass nesting of endangered olive ridleys at the Rushikulya River mouth in Odisha. They found an extremely rare albino turtle. Sushant Nanda also shared a video of the animal.

Arribada(mass nesting) of Olive Turtles are almost over off thr coast of Odisha .10000+ were recorded tonight. It will now be sporadic.

It was bit late this time. Happened during daylight at Rushikulya mouth, after 2015. An Albino was recorded by the staff for the 1st time🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BQ0EuWq3P3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 27, 2020

Clearly an unusual sight, recently this endangered animal was seen taking a walk around in Kerala’s Kozhikode. This video shared by many online, including Nanda.

“Now it’s turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road,” he tweeted. Then added, “critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals.’ He further informed that they haven’t been seen in the city since 1990.

Now it’s turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road👍🏻Critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals. Endemic to western ghats, not seen since 1990 surfaced at Kozhikode( sometimes known by its anglicised version, Calicut) during present lockdown. pic.twitter.com/aDvsx9QEGC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 26, 2020

In a first, this Twitter user spotted wild turkeys in a playground of a school next to their house:

Spotted on the playground at the elementary school next door, which has been closed for several days ... wild turkeys! That’s a first. #coronavirus #westoakland pic.twitter.com/tGA4y1l09c — Charlotte Simmonds (@CharSimmonds) March 20, 2020

Here’s another Twitter user from Poland who shared that as the country is under lockdown, it’s a deer herd who is roaming on the streets:

With Poland in coronavirus lockdown, deer were seen wandering the streets of Zakopane pic.twitter.com/yews1AsVFD — Daniel Tilles (@danieltilles1) March 19, 2020

Clearly, the change in the rhythms of urban life has impacted the wildlife too. Have you noticed something different in your surroundings?