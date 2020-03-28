e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Wild animals wander around lockdown cities across the world. Watch

Wild animals wander around lockdown cities across the world. Watch

Amused – and somewhat enthralled - social media users are duly documenting the animals frolicking through the deserted cities.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 28, 2020 08:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The collage shows wild animals roaming around.
The collage shows wild animals roaming around. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         
Highlights
  • With humans staying indoors, several wild animals are seen on the streets
  • People are capturing images and videos of the animals and sharing it on social media
  • The posts have now created quite a stir online

With humans staying indoors, wild animals are reclaiming the streets and happily wandering around - not just in India but worldwide. Amused – and somewhat enthralled - social media users are duly documenting the animals frolicking through the deserted cities. Some rarely seen and some often seen but not in such large numbers, these animals are now feeling courageous to explore not just the city streets, in some cases the beaches too.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares wildlife-related posts, tweeted such a video. In the caption he wrote that the animal is a Nilgai. In the clip, it’s roams in an almost empty street with only one policeman in sight.

Sushant Nanda, who is also an IFS officer, shared a video showing a herd of Sambar deers who were probably lurking in the periphery of the cities but now have conjured up the courage to walk around freely.

“Now Spotted deer herds on the road. Sender says that it’s near Rajaji National park. Wildlife really claiming their space,” Nanda wrote and shared the video. Later in another tweet he wrote they’re not spotted deers but Sambar deers.

Not exactly on streets, but forest officials were stunned when they saw something incredible at the mass nesting of endangered olive ridleys at the Rushikulya River mouth in Odisha. They found an extremely rare albino turtle. Sushant Nanda also shared a video of the animal.

Clearly an unusual sight, recently this endangered animal was seen taking a walk around in Kerala’s Kozhikode. This video shared by many online, including Nanda.

“Now it’s turn of the Malabar large spotted civet on the road,” he tweeted. Then added, “critically endangered with fewer than 250 matured individuals.’ He further informed that they haven’t been seen in the city since 1990.

In a first, this Twitter user spotted wild turkeys in a playground of a school next to their house:

Here’s another Twitter user from Poland who shared that as the country is under lockdown, it’s a deer herd who is roaming on the streets:

Clearly, the change in the rhythms of urban life has impacted the wildlife too. Have you noticed something different in your surroundings?

tags
top news
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
India readies for Stage 3 transmission as Covid-19 cases cross 800
Coronavirus update: Assam to set up hospitals with 1500 beds within 2 months
Coronavirus update: Assam to set up hospitals with 1500 beds within 2 months
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Infosys employee says ‘spread the virus’ in social post. Company sacks him
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
‘Help us’: After deaths on coronavirus-hit ship, guests clamor to leave
‘Help us’: After deaths on coronavirus-hit ship, guests clamor to leave
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
Epics that inspired de facto ‘janta curfews’ three decades ago return
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
‘The amount of cricket we have played...’: Shastri on ‘forced break’
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news