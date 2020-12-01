News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: A week after testing land-attack version, India test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos, and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos, week after testing land-attack version: Report

Continuing with its recent tests of BrahMos, India on Tuesday test-fired an anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The missile, reported ANI, was test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory as part of the trials being conducted by the Indian Navy. Read more

Low-intensity earthquake hits Haridwar in Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale was reported near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. At 9:41 am, tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 22 kilometres west-northwest of Haridwar, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Read more

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving a huge milestone when he steps out to bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Canberra. The Indian team has already lost the series with the Aaron Finch-led Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings in the 2nd ODI during India’s 390-run chase. But a great catch from Moises Henriques ended his stay as India lost the match by 51 runs. Read more

Maruti reports 1.7% year-on-year growth in November but small cars underperform

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported a 1.7% year-on-year growth in total sales in the month of November. The country’s largest car maker sold 138,956 units in the domestic market and another 5,263 units to other OEMs. The total sales for the company stood at 153,223 (domestic plus exports) in the month as against 150,630 in November of 2019. Read more

Anushka Sharma takes ‘very able husband’ Virat Kohli’s help as she does headstand during pregnancy, see pic

Actor Anushka Sharma is her superfit self as she traverses pregnancy. The actor, who has been seen finishing her professional commitments before she goes on a maternity break, has now shown how she kept fit through these months. Read more

Nurse shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ pictures. They are jarring

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend. In it, netizens share pictures of themselves from the past and compare them to where they are now. A particular nurse from the US has now taken part in the trend. Her heart wrenching post, which sheds light on what it is like to be a healthcare worker during a global pandemic, has left many shocked. Read more

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, ‘America the Beautiful’, which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. Watch