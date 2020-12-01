e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Nurse shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ pictures. They are jarring

Nurse shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ pictures. They are jarring

Twitter user @kathryniveyy shared this post from her Twitter account.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet currently has over 9.7 lakh likes and 78,100 retweets.
The tweet currently has over 9.7 lakh likes and 78,100 retweets. (Twitter@kathryniveyy)
         

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend. In it, netizens share pictures of themselves from the past and compare them to where they are now. A particular nurse from the US has now taken part in the trend. Her heart wrenching post, which sheds light on what it is like to be a healthcare worker during a global pandemic, has left many shocked.

Posted from Twitter user @kathryniveyy profile on November 23, this tweet consists of two images. The photograph on the left shows the nurse smiling at the camera whilst wearing a white shirt. The image on the right is starkly different. Herein Kathryn grievously looks into the camera while donning her scrubs. The snapshots are accompanied by the text “how it started vs how it is going”.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet currently has over 9.7 lakh likes and 78,100 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Thank you for everything you’ve been doing”.

Another individual wrote, “You are beautiful and brave. Thanks for doing what you do”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Kathryn further shared some thoughts about the whole situation on the thread. She wrote, “Covid is a brutal disease and I wouldn’t wish the worst of it on my worst enemy. Please understand that you aren’t just protecting yourself, you are protecting the people around you”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags
top news
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
‘My son says when he bats, just wake me up’: Vaughan on Kohli’s impact
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Four sites in India get World Heritage Irrigation Structure tag
Maruti reports 1.7% year-on-year growth in November but small cars underperform
Maruti reports 1.7% year-on-year growth in November but small cars underperform
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In