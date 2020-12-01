Nurse shares ‘how it started vs how it is going’ pictures. They are jarring

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:07 IST

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have seen the ‘how it started vs how it is going’ trend. In it, netizens share pictures of themselves from the past and compare them to where they are now. A particular nurse from the US has now taken part in the trend. Her heart wrenching post, which sheds light on what it is like to be a healthcare worker during a global pandemic, has left many shocked.

Posted from Twitter user @kathryniveyy profile on November 23, this tweet consists of two images. The photograph on the left shows the nurse smiling at the camera whilst wearing a white shirt. The image on the right is starkly different. Herein Kathryn grievously looks into the camera while donning her scrubs. The snapshots are accompanied by the text “how it started vs how it is going”.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/cg32Tu7v0B — kathedrals🇺🇸 (@kathryniveyy) November 22, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The tweet currently has over 9.7 lakh likes and 78,100 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Thank you for everything you’ve been doing”.

Another individual wrote, “You are beautiful and brave. Thanks for doing what you do”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Hang in there. As a pediatrician I never anticipated having to wear N95s routinely. I know you have to wear them even more. You are not alone; we are in this fight together. — Mark Patterson, MD, PhD (@mitdoc) November 22, 2020

I work in a hospital in a support role (caterer), so I know how hard health professionals are working! Sending lots of positive vibes and thank you for what you do! pic.twitter.com/defsPoozlw — DJ Hammer (@djhammer59) November 22, 2020

Thank you for your service! pic.twitter.com/H3yKk8fPiv — Liddle' Queen of Thighland (@tigergrrldc) November 22, 2020

Kathryn further shared some thoughts about the whole situation on the thread. She wrote, “Covid is a brutal disease and I wouldn’t wish the worst of it on my worst enemy. Please understand that you aren’t just protecting yourself, you are protecting the people around you”.

What are your thoughts on the share?