India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:24 IST

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving a huge milestone when he steps out to bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Canberra. The Indian team has already lost the series with the Aaron Finch-led Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings in the 2nd ODI during India’s 390-run chase. But a great catch from Moises Henriques ended his stay as India lost the match by 51 runs.

Also read: Steve Smith isn’t far behind Virat Kohli in ‘best ODI batsman in the world-ever’ discussion: Gautam Gambhir

But the visitors will have a chance to pick up a consolation win and avoid the clean sweep in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. In the match, Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs.

Kohli is just 23 runs away from reaching the 12,000 ODI-run mark. If he manages to do so, he would reach the mark in his 251st ODI, and 242nd innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 309 matches and 300 innings to reach the mark.

Overall, Kohli will be the sixth player in the list, only after Australia’s Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli will also be on the verge of equalling Sachin’s record of most ODI hundreds by an Indian player against Australia. If Kohli makes a ton, it will be his 9th ODI hundred against the Aussies.