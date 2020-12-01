e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record

India vs Australia: In the 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Virat Kohli reaches out to hit the ball during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
India's Virat Kohli reaches out to hit the ball during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving a huge milestone when he steps out to bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Canberra. The Indian team has already lost the series with the Aaron Finch-led Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings in the 2nd ODI during India’s 390-run chase. But a great catch from Moises Henriques ended his stay as India lost the match by 51 runs.

Also read: Steve Smith isn’t far behind Virat Kohli in ‘best ODI batsman in the world-ever’ discussion: Gautam Gambhir

But the visitors will have a chance to pick up a consolation win and avoid the clean sweep in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. In the match, Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs.

Hindustantimes

Kohli is just 23 runs away from reaching the 12,000 ODI-run mark. If he manages to do so, he would reach the mark in his 251st ODI, and 242nd innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 309 matches and 300 innings to reach the mark.

Overall, Kohli will be the sixth player in the list, only after Australia’s Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli will also be on the verge of equalling Sachin’s record of most ODI hundreds by an Indian player against Australia. If Kohli makes a ton, it will be his 9th ODI hundred against the Aussies.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know
When and which Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia
When and which Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia
Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record
Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In