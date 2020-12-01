e-paper
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith isn’t far behind Virat Kohli in ‘best ODI batsman in the world-ever’ discussion: Gautam Gambhir

Steve Smith isn’t far behind Virat Kohli in ‘best ODI batsman in the world-ever’ discussion: Gautam Gambhir

India vs Australia: A few days before the start of the India-Australia ODI series, Smith told reporters that he is starting to feel that he is getting back to his groove. After the first two ODIs, Smith has shown how right he was about his game.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 09:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.(File)
         

The Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE did not see the best of Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. Under his leadership, RR struggled to gain consistency in the season, and Smith, too, could not deliver with the bat, something he himself admitted. RR failed to make through the playoffs, and Smith’s form with the willow raised questions if he will be able to have an impact in the series against India.

A few days before the start of the India-Australia ODI series, Smith told reporters that he is starting to feel that he is getting back to his groove. After the first two ODIs, Smith has shown how right he was about his game.

The 31-year-smashed two back-to-back tons in the first two games against India - and that too, in 60 balls, both the times. Smith’s fiery innings helped Australia to totals of 374/6 in the 1st ODI and 389/5 in the 2nd ODI.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Smith is not far behind India captain Virat Kohli in the ‘best ODI batsman in the world ever’ discussion.

“This is pure class and he isn’t that far away from Virat Kohli. We keep talking about Virat Kohli, (and asking) is Virat Kohli the best ODI batsman in the world ever. Steve Smith isn’t that far,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Getting a hundred in 18 overs and getting two back to back hundreds in 60 balls is no joke. Yes, Virat Kohli will always have better numbers but look at the impact Steve Smith has had in the last two games,” he added.

“It is going to be tough for India. I am telling you, even in the third game and probably going forward as well. This is just the start of this long tour. If India doesn’t find something (about) how to get Steve Smith out, it is going to be a long, long tour for the bowlers,” Gambhir further said.

“He has a huge appetite for runs and it’s just the start now. Once he goes into the Test format with this kind of form, if he gets in, it’s going to be troubling times for India,” Gambhir signed off.

India will play the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

