Home / India News / Low-intensity earthquake hits Haridwar in Uttarakhand

Low-intensity earthquake hits Haridwar in Uttarakhand

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 9:41 am.

Dec 01, 2020
Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 9:41 am.
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 9:41 am.(PTI/ Representational photo)
         

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale was reported near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. At 9:41 am, tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 22 kilometres west-northwest of Haridwar, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.”

 

No casualties have been reported as yet.

According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, the entire Himalayan terrain falls in Zone V and Zone IV of Earthquake Zoning Map of India that divides the Indian landmass into four distinct risk zones, i.e. from Zone II to Zone V. Being traversed by major Himalayan tectonic discontinuities, Uttarakhand often witnesses earthquakes of lesser magnitude.

