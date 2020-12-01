Anushka Sharma takes ‘very able husband’ Virat Kohli’s help as she does headstand during pregnancy, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:45 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is her superfit self as she traverses pregnancy. The actor, who has been seen finishing her professional commitments before she goes on a maternity break, has now shown how she kept fit through these months.

Sharing a photo where she is seen doing ‘shirshasan’ or a headstand with the help of a wall and husband Virat Kohli, the actor wrote, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback.” She went on to add that yoga has been a big part of her pregnancy.

“P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy.”

Anushka has said in an interview that she will return to work in May next year after delivering her baby. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she said.

She also said that she took all precautions as she shot during the pandemic. “Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done,” she said.