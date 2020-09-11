News Updates from Hindustan Times: Bhupender Yadav-led panel backs virtual courts beyond Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:20 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Virtual courts can aid in distributive justice by ensuring accessibility and affordability: Bhupender Yadav

A department-related standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice headed by Bhupender Yadav, a member of the Rajya Sabha (RS) and the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday suggested that virtual court proceedings should be allowed to continue beyond the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic as well. Read more

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation

Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet in the next few days to discuss comprehensive disengagement from all friction points in Ladakh as the first step towards de-escalation. Read more

Rahul Gandhi again questions government on Chinese aggression in Ladakh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly questioning the Centre on the issue of Chinese aggression across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, on Friday took to Twitter to once again take a jibe at the government. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘The likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will struggle at this year’s IPL’

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja feels that despite their ability to bat well against spin, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard – both of whom play for the four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians – will struggle on the surfaces of the UAE. Read more

Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia page vandalised after her criticism of Ankita Lokhande

VJ Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia page was vandalised after she attacked actor Ankita Lokhande over latter’s criticism of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The information on her page was distorted and replaced with derogatory statements. Read more

Subsidy scheme under Delhi Electric Vehicle policy to roll out next week

Launching the policy last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said it aimed at registration of around five lakh electric vehicles in the city in the next five years. Read more

Greta Thunberg calls for immediate focus of news on wildfires raging across the US West

Sweden’s teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, drew social media users’ attention on the US West wildfires as they doubled in size between Wednesday and Thursday as per the Oregon officials. Read more

Couple hosts gender reveal on Burj Khalifa, video goes viral

The Internet is filled with videos of such gender reveals which are extravagant and unusual. This influencer couple in Dubai, named Anas and Asala Marwah, however, took that to a whole new level and a video of the event has now gone crazy viral. World’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, lit up to reveal the gender of their second baby. Read more