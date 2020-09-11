Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia page vandalised after her criticism of Ankita Lokhande

bollywood

VJ Shibani Dandekar’s Wikipedia page was vandalised after she attacked actor Ankita Lokhande over latter’s criticism of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The information on her page was distorted and replaced with derogatory statements.

Shibani was dubbed a ‘gold digger scumbag’, her career was described as ‘flop’ and she was denounced for her ‘support to criminals’. The page was restored, only to be vandalised again after a few hours.

Shibani had questioned Ankita after she asked why Rhea allowed Sushant to consume drugs when he was ‘depressed’. Shibani had tweeted and said Ankita was doing so for ‘2 seconds of fame’. She had retweeted a Twitter user who had called Ankita ‘another princess of patriarchy’. Shibani had echoed the sentiment and added that Ankita ‘has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out’. Shibani was heavily trolled too.

Shibani had written: “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”

In her reply, Ankita had wanted to know why supporting a former friend and wanting justice for him meant that she was seeking ‘2 seconds of fame’. She had written: “I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand. Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood? Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?”

Sushant died in June this year in his Mumbai flat. Rhea was arrested earlier this week in the charge of procuring drugs for the late actor, with whom she was in a relationship.

