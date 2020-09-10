Shibani Dandekar demands Rhea Chakraborty’s release from jail, see new post

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 21:10 IST

Shibani Dandekar has once again come out in support of her friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant and is currently in Byculla jail.

In a new Instagram post, Shibani shared a picture of Rhea and demanded her release. “#ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea,” the caption read. The comments on the post have been limited.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, three days after her younger brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested by the central agency. The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while investigating the drug angle in the Sushant case.

A special court in Mumbai reserved its decision after hearing Showik and Rhea’s bail pleas on Thursday. The court will pronounce its verdict on the bail petitions on Friday.

Earlier, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a ‘travesty of justice’ and told ANI, “Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s mother thanks Amit Shah for support, says family was Congress loyalist but will support BJP now

Rhea is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Sushant case. She has denied charges of abetment to suicide and embezzlement of funds.

Shibani, who has known Rhea for more than a decade, has been fighting for her. Earlier on Thursday, Shibani attacked Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, calling her a ‘princess of patriarchy’ and accusing her of wanting ‘two seconds of fame’.

Shibani was responding to Ankita’s open letter on Wednesday night, in which she insinuated that Rhea was careless and irresponsible. “On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?,” Ankita questioned.

Follow @htshowbiz for more