Shibani Dandekar calls Ankita Lokhande’s letter grotesque: ‘She never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant’
Shibani Dandekar has shared a new post, condemning Ankita Lokhande’s open letter directed against Rhea Chakraborty in which she called her arrest an act of ‘karma’. Shibani said that Ankita never resolved her own issues with Sushant Singh Rajput.bollywood Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:36 IST
Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar has once again stood in support of her friend Rhea Chakraborty, this time to defend her against Ankita Lokhande. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a long letter, accusing Rhea of being ‘careless and irresponsible’ for letting Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly consume drugs even when he was depressed.
Responding to her letter, Shibani called Ankita ‘princess of patriarchy’ who never addressed her own relationship issues with Sushant. “Such a grotesque letter by @lokhandeankita This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you,” Shibani wrote in her message, posted on Instagram Stories.
Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with her late boyfriend Sushant’s death and transaction of drugs. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years before Rhea, called her arrest an act of ‘karma’. “Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don’t think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn’t because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it’s Karma/Fate,” she had written in her letter.
I again clarify, for the reason time and again being asked by the media to me on whether I feel it's a murder or suicide? I have never said it's a murder or anyone in particular is responsible. I always have encouraged justice for my late friend SSR and stood by the bereaved family and truth should be brought out by the investigating agencies. Being a Maharashtrian and an Indian citizen, I have total faith in the Maharashtra State Govt/Police & Central Government instrumentalities. Though when some lingos like "Sautan" and "widow" were used for me, which is in public knowledge. I never responded to it. I only came forward to narrate about SSR and his mental health till 2016. Dear Haters! Let us assume you must have known in and out about your friend and whats going on in her life and relationship. Glad to see you wake up finally, but I wish you would have woken up sooner and advised your friend not to support any kind of drug abuse by SSR if any. When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition? Would you do that? I don't think anyone would. So how can it not be seen as an act of carelessness and irresponsibility? As per her, she informed his family about his ongoing treatment but did she ever inform them about his drug consumption? I am sure she didn't because maybe she, herself, enjoyed consuming it. And this is why I feel it's Karma/Fate. Little advice for the unknown."You guard your friend and I am standing by the family". But let us maintain civility by not coming on to each other personally, either directly or indirectly.
“When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him,” she had added.
Shibani and Rhea have been friends for 12 years and the former recently broke her silence on the entire issue. “Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point!,” she had written in a post about Rhea.
