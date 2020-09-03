Shibani Dandekar on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. Does that equal murder?’

bollywood

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar is voicing her support for her friend Rhea Chakraborty. After sharing a social media post in her defence, Shibani has now giving an interview to India Today about how unfairly Rhea is being treated, and how the public’s vilification of her could also count as abetment to suicide.

Shibani said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family disliked Rhea, who was his girlfriend. She added that this is not the first time this has happened to someone in a relationship. “It’s not always the case that when you’re dating someone that the family likes you. Is this the first time this has happened? Are we so shocked by this that you know, someone is dating someone and their family doesn’t like them?” she said.

Shibani said that Rhea had told her about how she was allegedly molested by one of Sushant’s sisters. “She said that it happened, that it happened and she was completely outraged by it. And obviously she is going to tell Sushant how she feels about it and that would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news. Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified? Is this just lockdown entertainment for everybody? Let the investigating officers do their job and leave her and her family alone. It is not anybody’s business. If you truly want justice for Sushant then leave it alone,” she said.

Shibani also talked about the allegations of being a gold digger that were levelled against Rhea. “Of course, why wouldn’t people say that? Where is this money that she’s stolen? Please tell me. Where are these Rs 15 crores that she has stolen? Have we found it yet? I mean, you know, it’s just so easy to paint that picture, isn’t it? It’s so easy to date a high-profile person and then have people say that you are only dating them for that reason,” she said.

In her Instagram post earlier this week, Shibani had said that she and Rhea have been friends for years. “Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point!,” she had written in her post.

Other celebrities such as Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu have also spoken up in defence of Rhea recently.

