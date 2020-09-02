e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shibani Dandekar defends Rhea Chakraborty, asks what was her crime: ‘She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days’

Shibani Dandekar defends Rhea Chakraborty, asks what was her crime: ‘She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days’

Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty. She posted a long note on Instagram, talking about Rhea’s and her family’s ordeal in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, Taapsee Pannu and now Shibani Dandekar have supported Rhea Chakraborty.
Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu, Taapsee Pannu and now Shibani Dandekar have supported Rhea Chakraborty.
         

After Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu came out in support for Rhea Chakraborty, more and more celebs are speaking up for the actor. After Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu, now Shibani Dandekar has written a long post in the support of Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

She took to Instagram to post a touching note on how a section of the media have vilified Rhea. She began by saying: “I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family...(some of the kindest warmest best pople you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt vilifying and torturig an innocent family to breaking point!”

 

She continued how this trial by media affected the family. She wrote: “Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he...took his own life she was crucified. What have we become? I’ve seen first hand what this has done to her mothers health, how it has effected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be.”

Shibani threw her weight behind Rhea in support and apologised on behalf of humanity for failing to stand by her in an hour of ordeal. She wrote: “My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end, knowing that have the truth on your side... I’m sorry you had to go through this.. I’m sorry that we weren’t better..”

She concluded by saying sorry. “I’m sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed them the most. I’m sorry that the best thing you did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life...I’m so sorry.. I’m with you always. #JusticeforRhea”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

The post saw a number of celebrities reacting to it - while Sussanne Khan reacted by dropping a number of emojis, dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb said: “Thank you for writing this.”

In a candid interview to India Today, Rhea Chakraborty denied all allegations levied against her family and her by Sushant’s family including his father KK Singh and his sisters. Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has supported the family’s version of events.

