Couple hosts gender reveal on Burj Khalifa, video goes viral

“Sooo amazing,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The gender reveal was for a Dubai-based influencer couple’s second baby.
The gender reveal was for a Dubai-based influencer couple’s second baby. (Instagram/@anasmarwah)
         

The Internet is filled with videos of such gender reveals which are extravagant and unusual. This influencer couple in Dubai, named Anas and Asala Marwah, however, took that to a whole new level and a video of the event has now gone crazy viral. They literally took the event to new heights as Burj Khalifa lit up to reveal the gender of their second baby.

Anas Marwah took to his Instagram account to share the video . The clip shows the couple with their daughter, surrounded by friends and family, intently watching the light-show on Burj Khalifa and ultimately the reveal.

Take a look at the video which has now left people intrigued:

Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also amassed over 5.7 lakh likes. From congratulating the couple to expressing their amazement, people shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“So happy for both of you, congratulations,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sooo amazing,” expressed another. “Unstoppable,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

