Commuters on their way during cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, India. (HT photo/ Sanjeev Verma)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India

Air quality remains in 'severe' category in many parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday. Delhi's air quality index this morning is 441, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida also recorded 'severe' air quality which negatively impacts even the healthy.

Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?

India’s per capita annual income in 2019-20 was 1,26,968, according to provisional estimates published on January 7. This average, given India’s large income inequality, is not representative of the earnings of average Indians. Read more

‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress president, Kumari Selja said on Friday that she sincerely hopes that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents supporting the Manohar Lal Khattar regime in Haryana would vote against the government in the state assembly. Read more

Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries

With months of preparation leading to Vaccine Day on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the world's largest vaccination drive through his virtual address, all eyes are on those who will receive the first jabs of the vaccines in different states. Read more

'Want justice': Indian-origin fan reports racial profiling by security guard at SCG

Racial profiling is not just limited to team India players but seems to have spread to Indian-origin fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground as well. The stadium officials are investigating one such matter after a fan had alleged having faced racism at the venue during the third India vs Australia Test. Read more

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Actor Sidharth Malhotra may have made a mark in Bollywood with a decade-long film career, but the actor didn't have it easy. Sidharth, who turns 36 on Saturday, had his own share of struggles ahead of his acting debut in the 2012 film, Student of the Year. Read more

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. The couple, mostly Saif, have been seen making regular trips to the new house to oversee construction work on the property. Read more

'Beginning of the end of Covid-19': Harsh Vardhan on India's vaccination drive

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccination drive is 'beginning of the end of covid-19'. He reviewed the preparedness ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India. Watch

Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
india news

TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital

By Manish Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Kaushtubh Kurlekar, the jail superintendent, confirmed Dasgupta's hospitalisation.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan shows a dose of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday as the first phase of vaccination begins across the country. (ANI Photo)
india news

Health minister deflects Congress' criticism over Covid-19 vaccine with photos

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Manish Tewari had also said that the vaccines were being allowed to be used without the mandatory Phase 3 trials after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker at the Dr. R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India launched one of the world�s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
india news

1,300 to get Covid-19 vaccination on the first day

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Kerala has received 43,50,00 vials of the vaccine for the first phase of the vaccination.
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, standing in white dress, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
india news

Launch of Covid-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Appealing the people to not let their guard down even though vaccines are being made available, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "wearing a face mask is the best vaccine available".
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the country's doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other frontline workers who fought against the virus are now going to get a protective shield. (ANI File Photo )
india news

Rajnath Singh lauds scientists, PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:29 PM IST
"In the next phase, the vaccination campaign will reach 300 million people. It will certainly be a huge achievement," Rajnath Singh said.
FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
Congress leader Manish Tewari(Sonu Mehta/ HT archive)
india news

‘If vaccine is reliable, why no govt functionary took the shot’: Manish Tewari

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:23 PM IST
"Many eminent doctors have raised questions with regard to the efficacy and safety of Covaxin with the government saying that people will not be able to choose as to which vaccine they would like to take. This goes against the entire doctrine of informed consent," Tewari said.
Around 19,000 frontline workers have registered to be vaccinated.(AP file photo)
india news

Vaccination drive kicks off in Goa, 700 recipients on the first day

By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The vaccination drive has been launched at seven centres in Goa with 700 health workers scheduled to be vaccinated on the first day.
Drones shower flowers during the Army Day Parade, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane conferred gallantry awards and unit citations at the event, which was also attended by Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.
A G Ahangar, director of Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences receives the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.(HT Photo)
india news

Catering supervisor of Kashmir hospital among 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • The vaccination drive has started in every district of the Kashmir valley.
A sanitation worker was the first to receive Covid 19 vaccine in Bhubaneswar(HT Photo)
india news

Covid vaccination starts in Odisha, class IV hospital employee gets first shot

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:56 PM IST
  • Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan held up a dose of COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech to the media.(HT Photo/ Amal KS)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani': Union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The minister was speaking after witnessing the administration of the first coronavirus shot to a sanitation worker at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of state CM BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
india news

First phase Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:54 PM IST
According to the Health Department, Covishield will be administered in 237 centres and Covaxin in six centres.
100 healthcare workers at each hospital will be administered the vaccine.(PTI file photo)
india news

Healthcare worker first in Indore to get vaccine shot against Covid-19

ANI, Indore
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Besides MY Hospital, four others including Aurobindo Hospital, Rajshri Apollo, Bombay Hospital, and ESIC began the vaccination drive.
Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla is seen in Pune in this file photo.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
india news

Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot, wishes PM success in vaccine drive

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:49 PM IST
PM Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
