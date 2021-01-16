News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in many parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday. Delhi's air quality index this morning is 441, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida also recorded 'severe' air quality which negatively impacts even the healthy.
Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?
India’s per capita annual income in 2019-20 was ₹1,26,968, according to provisional estimates published on January 7. This average, given India’s large income inequality, is not representative of the earnings of average Indians. Read more
‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja
Haryana Congress president, Kumari Selja said on Friday that she sincerely hopes that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents supporting the Manohar Lal Khattar regime in Haryana would vote against the government in the state assembly. Read more
Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries
With months of preparation leading to Vaccine Day on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the world's largest vaccination drive through his virtual address, all eyes are on those who will receive the first jabs of the vaccines in different states. Read more
'Want justice': Indian-origin fan reports racial profiling by security guard at SCG
Racial profiling is not just limited to team India players but seems to have spread to Indian-origin fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground as well. The stadium officials are investigating one such matter after a fan had alleged having faced racism at the venue during the third India vs Australia Test. Read more
Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut
Actor Sidharth Malhotra may have made a mark in Bollywood with a decade-long film career, but the actor didn't have it easy. Sidharth, who turns 36 on Saturday, had his own share of struggles ahead of his acting debut in the 2012 film, Student of the Year. Read more
Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. The couple, mostly Saif, have been seen making regular trips to the new house to oversee construction work on the property. Read more
'Beginning of the end of Covid-19': Harsh Vardhan on India's vaccination drive
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccination drive is 'beginning of the end of covid-19'. He reviewed the preparedness ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta shifted to JJ Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health minister deflects Congress' criticism over Covid-19 vaccine with photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,300 to get Covid-19 vaccination on the first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Launch of Covid-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh lauds scientists, PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla takes Covishield vaccine, congratulates PM
- The SII also plans to export Covishield doses to Brazil in the coming days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘If vaccine is reliable, why no govt functionary took the shot’: Manish Tewari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive kicks off in Goa, 700 recipients on the first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Catering supervisor of Kashmir hospital among 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine
- The vaccination drive has started in every district of the Kashmir valley.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination starts in Odisha, class IV hospital employee gets first shot
- Odisha has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani': Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First phase Covid-19 vaccination drive begins at 243 sites in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare worker first in Indore to get vaccine shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adar Poonawalla receives Covishield shot, wishes PM success in vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox