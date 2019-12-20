News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Don’t show content that may instigate violence’: Centre to news channels

india

‘Don’t show content that may instigate violence’: Centre to news channels

The government on Friday issued an advisory asking news channels to refrain from broadcasting content which is “likely to instigate violence or which promotes anti-national attitudes”, a second such communication in less than 10 days. Read more here.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics

The players of Indian cricket team took a day off ahead of their blockbuster series finale against West Indies at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The three-match ODI series is locked at 1-1 after West Indies thumped India by 8 wickets in Chennai but the hosts hit back strongly in Vizag, taking the second ODI by 107 runs. Read more here.

NPF serves show cause notice MPs for voting in favour of CAB

The opposition Naga People’s Front has served show cause notice to its two MPs - K G Kenye and Dr Lorho S Pfoze - for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in parliament in defiance of the party resolution not to support the CAB. Read more here.

Brexit by January 31 as House of Commons passes bill

On January 31, the UK will cease to be an EU member, but in practice it will continue in the EU customs union, the single market and obey EU rules until the end of the transition period ending December 31, 2020. It will no longer be represented in the EU parliament or council of ministers. Read more here.

Govt’s outstanding loans from RBI at $4.36 bln in week to Dec. 13

The Central government had 310.03 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. Read more here.

Union Minister Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to 7 Pak refugees

Union minister M L Mandaviya on Friday said he has handed over citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat. Shipping Minister Mandaviya met the Pakistani refugees, who have taken shelter in Gujarat’s Morbi and Kutch districts, on Friday. Read more here.

Everyone wants to be heard, but no one is listening: Swapnil Joshi

Actor Swapnil Joshi takes pride in the fact that he is still considered the boy next door and “one with the audience”. He explains how he loves the fact that his fans and audience can still connect with him and vice versa. This emotion was established all the more when he conducted the first season of his radio show titled Share it with Swapnil. Read more here.