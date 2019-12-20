Everyone wants to be heard, but no one is listening: Swapnil Joshi

regional-movies

Actor Swapnil Joshi takes pride in the fact that he is still considered the boy next door and “one with the audience”. He explains how he loves the fact that his fans and audience can still connect with him and vice versa. This emotion was established all the more when he conducted the first season of his radio show titled Share it with Swapnil. People reached out to him and shared their deepest secrets and confessions. “Everyone wants to be heard, but no one is listening. So, when my show came out, people were comfortable sharing because it was only audio, and there was no fear of being judged. They like that I am approachable and I won’t be involved with them (meet them) on a daily basis. So, it seemed like a good way to confess and share,” says the actor, who will begin the second season soon.

The Mograa Phulala actor feels that the best part of interacting with people through calls is that they often confess their hearts out. “It goes on to say a lot about our situation today. We live in lonelier times than before. Communication has become plastic and electronic. It has also become drab and emotionless. There was a time when you could sense the mood of a person through a phone call. Now, that has been masked with quick messaging and emojis. It is very inhumane. So, I wanted to connect with my audiences on a human level,” he says.

So, now that he will be hearing confessions of people, whom does he confide in? “Well, my mum is my confidante. She has always taught me to own up to my mistakes. She tells me, ‘no matter what, I will stand by you and support you, provided you own up and accept it’. This has helped me in the long run. At that moment, it gets difficult, but it has helped me heal better, and I carry less baggage today. It is one of the reasons why I am so energetic and fresh always.”