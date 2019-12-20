e-paper
Govt’s outstanding loans from RBI at $4.36 bln in week to Dec. 13

The central government had 525.75 billion rupees ($7.33 billion) outstanding loans in the week earlier.

business Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:53 IST
Reuters
Central government had 310.03 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 13
Central government had 310.03 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 13
         

The Central government had 310.03 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 525.75 billion rupees ($7.33 billion) outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 106.09 billion rupees in loans from the RBI in the week ended Dec. 13, compared with 90.72 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

