e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Union Minister Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to 7 Pak refugees

Union Minister Mandaviya hands over citizenship certificates to 7 Pak refugees

Shipping Minister Mandaviya met the Pakistani refugees, who have taken shelter in Gujarat’s Morbi and Kutch districts, on Friday.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
M L Mandaviya on Friday said he has handed over citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat.
M L Mandaviya on Friday said he has handed over citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat.(PTI)
         

Union minister M L Mandaviya on Friday said he has handed over citizenship certificates to seven Pakistani refugees in Kutch, Gujarat.

Shipping Minister Mandaviya met the Pakistani refugees, who have taken shelter in Gujarat’s Morbi and Kutch districts, on Friday.

“Citizenship Amendment Act will extend an opportunity of leading a dignified life in India, to the minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” Mandaviya told PTI over phone.

The government notified the Citizenship Amendment law on December 13 after the Act passed by Parliament received the President’s assent. The law has sparked protests in various parts of the country. The law seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu, Parsi, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian migrants who have fled persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and arrived in the country on or before December 31, 2014. Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is making all efforts to provide relief to these minorities who have been victims of the religious persecution.

An official accompanying him said there was celebratory mood among the refugees in the area.

“People coming from different walks of life greeted each other by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and putting colours on each other. While welcoming this Act, their faces were full of happiness and satisfaction,” the official said adding the refugees welcoming the decision saying it was like restoring trust and faith in humanity. “A new hope has been instilled among the people who have been leading a destitute life full of insults,” the Minister said.

tags
top news
7 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
7 dead in violence across Uttar Pradesh over citizenship law protests
Priyanka Gandhi joins citizenship protesters at India gate
Priyanka Gandhi joins citizenship protesters at India gate
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news