India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 16:13 IST

The players of Indian cricket team took a day off ahead of their blockbuster series finale against West Indies at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The three-match ODI series is locked at 1-1 after West Indies thumped India by 8 wickets in Chennai but the hosts hit back strongly in Vizag, taking the second ODI by 107 runs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli & co. receive traditional welcome in Bhubaneswar

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Virat Kohli and his troops were given a day off and the players made the most of it. Kohli was joined by Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for the team bonding session. Skipper Kohli uploaded the images on social media and his post read: “A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed.”

A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed 😃🤙 pic.twitter.com/6K3KLW63iJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 20, 2019

Team India reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday and were handed a special welcome by the hotel staff. They put on a traditional cloth around their neck and danced to a popular Bollywood song at their arrival. The Indian team was followed by West Indies cricket team and the staff also welcomed them in similar manner.

Meanwhile, India seamer pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the third ODI. Chahar experienced pain in the lower back after the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. He has been replaced in the squad with Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini. “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” said BCCI in a statement.

Also Read: ‘Will speak to Rahul Dravid’: Ganguly on Bumrah’s fitness test

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one. Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.