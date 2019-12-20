India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli & co. receive traditional welcome in Bhubaneswar ahead of 3rd ODI - WATCH

cricket

India cricket team led by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday, ahead of 3rd ODI against West Indies which is set to take place on Sunday. The hotel staff gave a warm welcome to the team, as they put on a traditional cloth around their neck and danced to a popular Bollywood song at their arrival. The Indian team was followed by West Indies cricket team, and the staff also welcomed them in a similar manner.

The three-match ODI series between the two teams is currently tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After an emphatic show with the bat in the 2nd ODI in which vice-captain Rohit Sharma smashed 159 runs to help his side post a mammoth total of 387/5 in 50 overs, India pulled off an easy win by 107 runs.

Meanwhile, India seamer pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the third ODI. Chahar experienced pain in the lower back after the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. He has been replaced in the squad with Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini. “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” said BCCI in a statement.

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one. Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Saini had an impressive start to his India career during the three-match T20 series against the West Indies in Florida and Trinidad earlier this year. In his first match, he returned figures of 3/17, which included a wicket in his very first over and also a wicket maiden in the last over.

The Delhi pacer went wicket-less in the second match but in the third game, on a slow pitch, he picked up 2/34 as India whitewashed the West Indies 3-0. India will hope for a similar performance from the 27-year-old on Sunday, provided he is picked in the playing XI.