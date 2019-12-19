Deepak Chahar ruled out, Navdeep Saini called up as replacement for 3rd ODI against West Indies

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 15:30 IST

India medium pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the third ODI at Cuttack against West Indies. Chahar experienced pain in the lower back after the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. He has been replaced in the squad with Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini.

“The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” said BCCI in a statement.

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one, which India won by 107 runs to draw level in the three match series.

IPL 2020 auction live: Follow live updates of IPL 2020 auction

Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Saini had an impressive start to his India career during the three-match T20 series against the West Indies in Florida and Trinidad earlier this year. In his first match, he returned figures of 3/17, which included a wicket in his very first over and also a wicket maiden in the last over.

The Delhi pacer went wicket-less in the second match but in the third game, on a slow pitch, he picked up 2/34 as India whitewashed the West Indies 3-0. India will hope for a similar performance from the 27-year-old on Sunday, provided he is picked in the playing XI.

The decider between India and West Indies will be played at Cuttack on 22nd December.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini