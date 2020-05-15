News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi doctor wins global funding to deal with Covid-19 and all the latest news

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:21 IST

Delhi doctor wins global funding to deal with Covid-19

Radhika Batra, a Delhi-based doctor engaged in manufacturing personal protection equipment to deal with coronavirus in India, Kenya and Nigeria, is one of five recipients of funding by a global forum of young leaders called One Young World.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package focussing on agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry and allied activities. The Centre will immediately create a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm- gate infrastructure for small and medium farmers, most of whom are marginalized.

HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents

The Myanmar military handed over a group of 22 northeast insurgents to the Indian government on Friday afternoon. The insurgents, wanted in Manipur and Assam, are being brought back by a special plane, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders

The Allahabad High Court has held that azaan, or the Islamic call to ritual prayer, can be recited by a muezzin from minarets of the mosques by human voice only without using any amplifying device or loudspeakers. It also said that one can't use a loudspeaker for azaan without prior permission of district administration in accordance with the law.

World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India

The World Bank on Friday announced a $1-billion programme aiming to integrate India's 400-plus fragmented social-security programmes for migrant workers hit by the coronavirus pandemic, part of an initiative that seeks to rebalance access to safety nets between rural and urban India.

Coronavirus will put 4 million girls at risk of child marriage in next 2 yrs: Global Charity

Four million girls are at risk of child marriage in the next two years because of the new coronavirus pandemic, a global charity said on Friday, as campaigners warned that the crisis could undo decades of work to end the practice. Deepening poverty caused by the loss of livelihoods is likely to drive many families to marry off their daughters early, World Vision said.

Bangladesh opener reveals why Virat Kohli doesn’t sledge him anymore

Bangladesh opening batsman Imrul Kayes has revealed why Indian captain Virat Kohli stopped sledging him on the cricket field. Kayes, who spent some time with Kohli in an Australian cricket academy in 2007 when the two were budding cricketers, said that he was taken aback when Kohli sledged him when the two met on a cricket field in 2011.

UP Board answersheet evaluation in red zone districts from next week

After resuming evaluation of high school and intermediate answer-sheets in 56 districts in the green and orange zones, the UP Board has announced to extend the exercise in 19 red zone districts from next week. The evaluation in these districts, however, will be held only at centres which are present in localities outside the Covid-19 hotspots earmarked by the district administration, said officials.

Did this cat just say ‘I love you’? Watch the video to find out

It's no lie that the Internet is crazy about cats. But honestly, why wouldn't netizens be? The furry little creatures are mischievous, independent, and usually as cute as a button. Well, this pet parent who is losing all his cool over his cat potentially saying 'I love you' illustrates just how truly admired these four-legged beasts are.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: From girl-next-door to Bollywood fashionista in the 90s, Madhuri Dixit stunned in all

Madhuri Dixit's body of work in the Hindi film industry is known by her exceptional dancing prowess through her collaborations with ace choreographer Saroj Khan in the 90s or Shiamak Davar in a film dedicated to the performing arts, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, her emotive face, million dollar smile and the fashion she made a home affair for most women in that period.

‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down

Migrant workers continue to face a tough time as they try to return to their native villages amid lockdown. A group of migrant labourers were stopped by policemen while they were trying to enter UP and head to their native villages. A woman broke down while narrating her ordeal. She said she has been away from her child for around 2 month and he has been crying and asking her to return home.