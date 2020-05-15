Bangladesh opener reveals why Virat Kohli doesn’t sledge him anymore

cricket

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:12 IST

Bangladesh opening batsman Imrul Kayes has revealed why Indian captain Virat Kohli stopped sledging him on the cricket field. Kayes, who spent some time with Kohli in an Australian cricket academy in 2007 when the two were budding cricketers, said that he was taken aback when Kohli sledged him when the two met on a cricket field in 2011.

“When we met in international cricket for the first time in 2011, Kohli sledged me. I was taken aback. I had spent one whole month with him, but here he was sledging me,” Kayes said during a Facebook live session on Cricfrenzy.

Kayes then said, that it was his opening partner Tamim Iqbal who came to his rescue as he gave it back to Kohli and the Indian captain has not sledged Kayes ever since.

“I did not tell him anything, but went and told Tamim. Tamim then gave it back to him, Tamim does these things well. He can be aggressive on the field,” the left handed batsman added.

“Kohli has never behaved badly with me after that. In the Fatullah Test, in the Test series last year, Kohli was abusing almost everyone from our team, but he didn’t say a word to me,” he added.