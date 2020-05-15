e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Still a long way to go in battle against COVID-19: Jadeja

Still a long way to go in battle against COVID-19: Jadeja

“I am staying home to fight against COVID-19, are you?” Jadeja said in the video posted on his Instagram account in which he can be seen wearing the blue Indian jersey and doing his famous sword celebrations with his bat.

cricket Updated: May 15, 2020 13:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Bengaluru: India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third and final ODI cricket match, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Bengaluru: India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with skipper Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the third and final ODI cricket match, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.(PTI)
         

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja on Friday said that there’s still a long way to go in fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that’s why the citizens should all do their part by staying at home.

“I am staying home to fight against COVID-19, are you?” Jadeja said in the video posted on his Twitter account in which he can be seen wearing the blue Indian jersey and doing his famous sword celebrations with his bat.

 

“There is still a long way to go in this battle against COVID-19. We all got to do our part by staying home to help save lives,” he captioned the video.

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 24 which has been extended twice due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It is currently slated to end on May 17.

In normal circumstances, Jadeja would have been currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands indefinitely postponed. However, he is presently at his home enjoying the time with his family.

So far, over 81000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in India while more than 2600 people have lost their lives.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
‘How can we stop it?’: SC on plea to halt migrants’ movement on roads
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
Extend lockdown by another 2 weeks after May 17: Assam CM to Centre
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
Exclusive: Ducati open to bringing its e-bikes to India ‘when market is mature’
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
India to overtake China in covid cases today and why we still lag in testing
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In