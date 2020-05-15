e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Did this cat just say ‘I love you’? Watch the video to find out

Did this cat just say ‘I love you’? Watch the video to find out

This claw-ver kitty may be fluent in both hooman and meow.

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 15:20 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meet Kooter, an adorable white and tangerine furred feline.
Meet Kooter, an adorable white and tangerine furred feline. (TikTok/@maseplace)
         

It’s no lie that the Internet is crazy about cats. But honestly, why wouldn’t netizens be? The furry little creatures are mischievous, independent, and usually as cute as a button. Well, this pet parent who is losing all his cool over his cat potentially saying ‘I love you’ illustrates just how truly admired these four-legged beasts are.

This video was shared by a TikTok user called Mason on April 26. The clip showcases Kooter, a white and tangerine furred feline, getting pet by its hooman. The pet parent offers the kitty words of affirmation by saying, “I love you”. The cat positivity responds to the affectionate proclamation with a series of meows that sound almost like ‘I love you’. Wait, did this feline just say the three magic words back? Check out the video below and let us know what you think.

@maseplace

I really be saying 🐒 tho ##tiktokprom ##cat ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##smartpet ##animals ##cute ##viral ##trending ##fyppage ##fyp

♬ original sound - maseplace

Since we’re not fluent in ‘meow’, we don’t know what that translates to. However, it would be pretty impressive if the kitty did say ‘I love you’. As then, not only would this cat be bilingual but it would also prove that our feline friends care about us just as much as we care about them. How incredible would that be?

The clip has been captioned, “I really be saying monkey tho,” referring to what Mason, the cat dad, thinks his feline is saying. It has been watched more than 2 million times and has almost 2,500 comments on the video-sharing application.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the potentially affectionate cat. One person said, “The cat really said ‘I love you’”. While another individual wrote, “wow so cute”.

“So cute,” read another comment.

What are your thoughts on this claw-ver kitty?

Also Read | Derpy cat falls into an empty cardboard box while playing detective. Watch

tags
top news
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In