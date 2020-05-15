e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM

The lack of adequate cold chain and post-harvest management in the vicinity of farm-gate is causing gaps in value chains. The government’s focus has been on short-term crop loans while investment in long-term agriculture infrastructure has often not been enough, the minister indicated.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 17:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers harvesting strawberries at a farm in Gassu on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Farmers harvesting strawberries at a farm in Gassu on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package focussing on agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry and allied activities. The Centre will immediately create a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm- gate infrastructure for small and medium farmers, most of whom are marginalized.

“Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points which will include primary agricultural co-operative societies, farmer producer organizations, agricultural entrepreneurs and start-ups. The fund will be created immediately,” Sitharaman said

The lack of adequate cold chain and post-harvest management in the vicinity of farm-gate is causing gaps in value chains. The government’s focus has been on short-term crop loans while investment in long-term agriculture infrastructure has often not been enough, the minister indicated.

ALSO READ | Govt supported farmers, fishery owners during Covid-19 lockdown: Nirmala Sitharaman

“I have announced 11 measures today, of which 8 are related to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics in the country, while the other 3 pertain to governance and administrative reforms,” the finance minister said at the daily news briefing.

This is the third phase of announcements by the Union Finance Ministry elaborating on the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

A couple of days earlier, on Wednesday, Sitharaman had said that over the next few days, the finance ministry would hold daily media briefings to put forth Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India and share more details on the economic package meant to revive the industry as well as the agricultural sector grappling with a 51-day nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown had been imposed towards the end of March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance minister over the last three days has announced a slew of measures under the huge economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore that she said would infuse vigour in the economy and benefit various agricultural, economic and industrial sectors.

tags
top news
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In