e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt supported farmers, fishery owners during Covid-19 lockdown: Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt supported farmers, fishery owners during Covid-19 lockdown: Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said during the lockdown period the minimum support price (MSP) purchases of amount more than Rs 74,300 crore were made as part of additional steps for agriculture during the period.

india Updated: May 15, 2020 17:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crore has been done under PM KISAN and PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims worth Rs 6,400 crore released in the past two months, she said.
Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crore has been done under PM KISAN and PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims worth Rs 6,400 crore released in the past two months, she said.(PTI file photo)
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a number of steps were taken during the lockdown period to help farmers and fishery owners among others as she announced the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

She said during the lockdown period the minimum support price (MSP) purchases of amount more than Rs 74,300 crore were made as part of additional steps for agriculture during the period.

Funds transfer worth Rs 18,700 crore has been done under PM KISAN and PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims worth Rs 6,400 crore released in the past two months, she said.

A new scheme has been launched for interest subvention at the rate of 2% per annum to dairy cooperatives for 2020-21 aimed at unlocking Rs 5,000 crore additional liquidity, benefitting two crore farmers, she said.

To help the fisheries sector, operations of marine capture fisheries and aquaculture has been relaxed to cover inland fisheries.

She said that agriculture and allied activities will be the focus of the third tranche of the economic package to combat the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“I will announce 11 measures and eight of them relate to strengthening infrastructure, strengthening capacity, building better logistics…. The rest three of the 11 will pertain to governance and administrative reforms,” she said in her third press briefing in as many days.

Sitharaman has been announcing the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, vowing to make the country ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant.

Sitharaman will be holding daily press conferences till Sunday.

tags
top news
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
‘Ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public’: Harsh Vardhan to states
‘Ban sale of tobacco products, spitting in public’: Harsh Vardhan to states
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
Harley-Davidson bikes to now be delivered to your doorstep
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In