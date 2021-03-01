News updates from HT: Traffic remains diverted due to farmers' protest at Delhi borders and all the latest news
Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Read More
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014. Read More
India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am
India has begun inoculating its elderly citizens against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive on Monday. Read More
From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma
When Rohit Dutta landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 25, all he was looking forward to was his 12-year-old son’s birthday party in three days. Read More
'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'
Former West Indies captain Viv Richards has weighed in on the debate surrounding the pitch on which the third Test match. Read More
Golden Globes 2021 live: Emma Corrin wins Best Actress Drama for playing Princess Diana on The Crown
The Golden Globes 2021 awards will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Monday. Read More
Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance
Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night Sunday as nominees Zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr. Read More
'Are you terrorists?': Kejriwal blames BJP for Red Fort chaos, backs farm stir
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 28. The Aam Aadmi Party chief addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. A.A.P. is setting its sights on Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 elections. Watch
UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today
News updates from HT: Traffic diverted at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest
Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand
- Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19
Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar
Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4
India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am
PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive
- Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years
Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat
- The security review at the Srinagar airport comes more than a week after terror attacks in Srinagar.
PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language
PM Modi urges use of Indian goods
Live: India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 11.11 million with fresh 15,510 cases
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi got vaccinated at AIIMS on Monday as the country kicks off the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Prime Minister tweeted this news and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated at the earliest.
Assamese gamosa, nurses from Kerala and Puducherry as PM Modi gets vaccinated
India, US reaffirm strategic partnership at bilateral meeting of UN envoys
After two years, activity heats up at Cong war room
