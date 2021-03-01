IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globes 2021 live: John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya win first awards amid chants of 'Times Up Globes'
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have returned as hosts this year.
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have returned as hosts this year.
Live

Golden Globes 2021 live: John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya win first awards amid chants of 'Times Up Globes'

Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are kicking off the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton.
OPEN APP
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:50 AM IST

The Golden Globes 2021 awards will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Monday. The ceremony is expected to see big wins for Netflix, honours for late actors Irrfan Khan and Chadwick Boseman, and a lot of celebrities in glamorous outfits, at home.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST

    Emma Corrin wins Best Actress Drama

    Emma Corrin wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown.

  • MAR 01, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    Norman Lear receives Carol Burnett Award

    Norman Lear is the recipient of this year's Carol Burnett Award. Lear is an American television writer and producer.

  • MAR 01, 2021 07:11 AM IST

    Aaron Sorkin wins Best Screenplay

    Aaron Sorkin of The Trial of the Chicago 7 won Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.

  • MAR 01, 2021 07:08 AM IST

    Mark Ruffalo wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series

    Mark Ruffalo wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for I Know This Much Is True. He plays twin brothers on the show.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    Soul wins Best Motion Picture, Animated

    Disney Pixar's Soul won Best Motion Picture, Animated award at the ceremony.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Catherine O'Hara wins Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

    Catherine O'Hara wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Schitt's Creek.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series

    John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for television for Small Axe.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:45 AM IST

    Daniel Kaluyaa is Best Supporting Actor

    Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    Amy Poehler's hilarious barb

    In her opening bit with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler jokes if the night 'could have been an email'.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:39 AM IST

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kickstart ceremony

    Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back this year and have began the awards show with some pandemic jokes.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    Judd Apatow, Ava Duvernay call out Globes

    Filmmakers such as Judd Apatow and Ava Duvernay have called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity.

  • MAR 01, 2021 06:29 AM IST

    Red carpet goes virtual

    Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home. Read full story here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden globe awards golden globes
e-paper
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have returned as hosts this year.
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have returned as hosts this year.
hollywood

Golden Globes Live: Boyega, Kaluuya win awards amid chants of Times Up Globes

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are kicking off the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton.
READ FULL STORY
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
hollywood

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Russo Brothers have revealed how they always wanted Tom Holland, a British actor, to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
hollywood

Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
hollywood

Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
hollywood

'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that will be retiring from his character of Borat Sagdiyev. The actor played the character in two films but says it has become too dangerous now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac