Golden Globe Awards 2021 is off to a cringe worthy start, Twitter is flooded with memes: 'Every Zoom meeting ever'
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
Twitter disapproves of the virtual The Golden Globe Awards 2021 ceremony. The awards show, hosted after a two-month delay owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, took place on Sunday (Monday in India) with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reuniting to host the show. The two stars hosted the show from two different locations and the nominees were connected via Zoom calls.
With numerous calls, locations and people involved, there was bound to be some chaos. However, no one anticipated the chaos to unfold from the word go. From Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muting himself while delivering his Best Supporting Actor speech, to Jeff Daniels' expression and Bill Murray's background during his appearance, Twitter cannot wrap its head around the mayhem unfolding on stage.
These unfortunate and hilarious incidents at the Golden Globe Awards 2021 paved the way for a sea of reactions. "I normally hate the #goldenglobes but tonight I’m just glad I’m not the one who’s being awkward on the zoom this time," a user said. "every time a celebrity's zoom lags an angel gets the vaccine #GoldenGlobes," another Twitter user added.
The Golden Globe Awards 2021 nominations were announced a few weeks ago. Mank led the film nominations with six nods whereas The Trial of the Chicago 7 received five nominations. On the small screen front, The Crown led the brigade with six nominations.
Norman Lear was the recipient of this year's Carol Burnett Award while The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin bagged the Best Screenplay, Motion Picture. Mark Ruffalo took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for I Know This Much Is True and Soul was announced as the Best Motion Picture, Animation. Catherine O'Hara won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Schitt's Creek.
