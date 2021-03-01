IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globe Awards 2021 is off to a cringe worthy start, Twitter is flooded with memes: 'Every Zoom meeting ever'
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Golden Globe Awards 2021 is off to a cringe worthy start, Twitter is flooded with memes: 'Every Zoom meeting ever'

  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST

Twitter disapproves of the virtual The Golden Globe Awards 2021 ceremony. The awards show, hosted after a two-month delay owing to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, took place on Sunday (Monday in India) with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reuniting to host the show. The two stars hosted the show from two different locations and the nominees were connected via Zoom calls.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021 live: John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya win first awards amid chants of 'Times Up Globes'

With numerous calls, locations and people involved, there was bound to be some chaos. However, no one anticipated the chaos to unfold from the word go. From Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muting himself while delivering his Best Supporting Actor speech, to Jeff Daniels' expression and Bill Murray's background during his appearance, Twitter cannot wrap its head around the mayhem unfolding on stage.

These unfortunate and hilarious incidents at the Golden Globe Awards 2021 paved the way for a sea of reactions. "I normally hate the #goldenglobes but tonight I’m just glad I’m not the one who’s being awkward on the zoom this time," a user said. "every time a celebrity's zoom lags an angel gets the vaccine #GoldenGlobes," another Twitter user added.


The Golden Globe Awards 2021 nominations were announced a few weeks ago. Mank led the film nominations with six nods whereas The Trial of the Chicago 7 received five nominations. On the small screen front, The Crown led the brigade with six nominations.

Norman Lear was the recipient of this year's Carol Burnett Award while The Trial of the Chicago 7's Aaron Sorkin bagged the Best Screenplay, Motion Picture. Mark Ruffalo took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for I Know This Much Is True and Soul was announced as the Best Motion Picture, Animation. Catherine O'Hara won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Schitt's Creek.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden globes golden globe awards

Related Stories

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
fashion

Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
READ FULL STORY
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
hollywood

Golden Globes Live: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Early winners include The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
hollywood

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Russo Brothers have revealed how they always wanted Tom Holland, a British actor, to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
hollywood

Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
hollywood

Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac