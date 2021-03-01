Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home
The 78th Golden Globe Awards is off to a glamorous start. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home.
Elle showed her modern-day Cinderella outfit, a gorgeous blue Gucci dress, on Instagram. She tied her hair in sleek bun and posed for photos at home.
Mank star Amanda, too, had an at-home photo session in her stunning red dress. She shared photos from her 'prep' for the ceremony and the final pictures of the look made their way online.
A few stars such as Margot Robbie are also physically present at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the ceremony. She was seen in a black, pretty dress, posing on the red carpet.
Check out more celebrity pics from the red carpet here:
The award show, which is taking place nearly two months later than normal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton.
The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.
Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film Mank and a nomination for leading television show The Crown.
Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.
Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'
- Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't
- Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted
- Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react
- The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie
- The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
