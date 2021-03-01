IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home

Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:20 AM IST

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is off to a glamorous start. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home.

Elle showed her modern-day Cinderella outfit, a gorgeous blue Gucci dress, on Instagram. She tied her hair in sleek bun and posed for photos at home.

Mank star Amanda, too, had an at-home photo session in her stunning red dress. She shared photos from her 'prep' for the ceremony and the final pictures of the look made their way online.

Amanda Seyfried in her coral dress.
Amanda Seyfried in her coral dress.

A few stars such as Margot Robbie are also physically present at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the ceremony. She was seen in a black, pretty dress, posing on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie at the red carpet.
Margot Robbie at the red carpet.

Check out more celebrity pics from the red carpet here:


Dan Levy.
Dan Levy.
Sarah Hyland.
Sarah Hyland.
Angela Basset.
Angela Basset.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco


The award show, which is taking place nearly two months later than normal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film Mank and a nomination for leading television show The Crown.

Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden globe golden globe awards

Related Stories

Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
Golden Globes 2021 takes place this weekend.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
READ FULL STORY
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
The Trial of Chicago Seven is nominated in Best Drama category.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Golden Globe 2021 are just hours away and here is a list of nominees in all key categories. The ceremony will telecast in India on early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives with Tom Holland.
hollywood

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Russo Brothers have revealed how they always wanted Tom Holland, a British actor, to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
Miley Cyrus with Nick Jonas.
hollywood

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:14 PM IST
  • Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
Henry Cavill played Superman in three movies.
hollywood

New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates, an acclaimed essayist, has been hired to write the script for the feature reboot of Superman, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
hollywood

Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
Emma Watson at the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles on 2 March 2017.(Reuters)
hollywood

When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
Olivia Coleman is nominated for The Crown.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Olivia Colman may grab her double win for Best Actress Drama and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Monday's Golden Globe Awards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.
hollywood

Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
hollywood

Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.
hollywood

Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
Sacha Baron Cohen has played Borat in two movies.
hollywood

'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed that will be retiring from his character of Borat Sagdiyev. The actor played the character in two films but says it has become too dangerous now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Joe Jonas has shared a stunning selfie with his wife, actor Sophie Turner on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
hollywood

Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
hollywood

Spider-Man 3 finally gets a title: Tom, Zendaya debut Spider-Man No Way Home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have finally revealed the title for the third Spider-Man film. Called Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film will bring together all the Spider-Man actors together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac