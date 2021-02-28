Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are taking place on February 28 (March 1 for India) this year. The Golden Globe Awards 2021, which would have taken place in January like every year, has been delayed by two months owing to the pandemic. Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, the Golden Globes 2021 are being conducted virtually with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler handling the hosting duties.

The Golden Globes 2021 nominations were announced a few weeks ago, revealing that David Fincher’s Mank received the most nods with six nominations, including Best Picture. Mank's Gary Oldman has been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture whereas Amanda Seyfried has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 followed Mank with five nods. As for television, Netflix's The Crown bagged six nominations. This includes Best Drama Series and Best Television Actress, nominating Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin. Schitt’s Creek followed with five nods.

What time will Golden Globe Awards 2021 begin?

The 2021 Golden Globes start off at 8 PM ET, on February 28. In India, the show will begin at 6:30 AM IST, on March 1. The ceremony is expected to be three-hour-long as per the traditional duration.

🗣 The 78th #GoldenGlobes starts 24 hours from RIGHT NOW! That's tomorrow at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc! We’ll “see” you there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/nPBOCNZJi6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021





Where to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2021?

In the US, the Golden Globe Awards will air on the NBC network. For Indian viewers, the show will stream on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, and Vh1 India. The awards show can be watched online as well. In the US, the show will be live-streamed on AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. However, the online streaming option is not available for Indian viewers. Those interested can watch the show via TV platforms.

