Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video. Watch here

Gal Gadot has shared an 'unboxing' video of Priyanka Chopra's book.
Priyanka Chopra sent a copy of her book Unfinished to Gal Gadot and the latter took to Instagram to share an 'unboxing' video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST

Actor Gal Gadot shared an 'unboxing' video as she got her hands on a copy of Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir, Unfinished. Gal took to her Instagram Stories to share the video.

In the clip, Gal is seen opening up the special box of goodies, sent over by Priyanka. The book is on the left and what appears to be a candle, on the right.


Sharing the video, Gal wrote, "Thanks my love, @priyankachopra." Priyanka and Gal have hyped each other up previously as well. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories upon the release of Wonder Woman 1984 last year and wrote, “She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984.” Gal reposted the story with heart emojis.

Unfinished was release in early February and made it to the New York Bestsellers list. In the book, Priyanka opened up about her childhood in India, attending school in US, become Miss India, joining movies, the challenges she faced in her career and finally, marrying singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Netflix adaption of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse and co-starring Sam Hueghan.

Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' project Citadel. She will be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame, in the show. Priyanka also has a role in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4.

