Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video. Watch here
Actor Gal Gadot shared an 'unboxing' video as she got her hands on a copy of Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir, Unfinished. Gal took to her Instagram Stories to share the video.
In the clip, Gal is seen opening up the special box of goodies, sent over by Priyanka. The book is on the left and what appears to be a candle, on the right.
Sharing the video, Gal wrote, "Thanks my love, @priyankachopra." Priyanka and Gal have hyped each other up previously as well. Priyanka took to Instagram Stories upon the release of Wonder Woman 1984 last year and wrote, “She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984.” Gal reposted the story with heart emojis.
Unfinished was release in early February and made it to the New York Bestsellers list. In the book, Priyanka opened up about her childhood in India, attending school in US, become Miss India, joining movies, the challenges she faced in her career and finally, marrying singer Nick Jonas.
Priyanka was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Netflix adaption of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame, The White Tiger has been executive produced by Priyanka along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Priyanka will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama Text for You, directed by Jim Strouse and co-starring Sam Hueghan.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, watch her reaction
Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' project Citadel. She will be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame, in the show. Priyanka also has a role in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter: 'Do I want to be a part of this?'
- Emma Watson, more than her co-stars, would struggle with wanting to not return to the Harry Potter series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in the 90s, here's why he couldn't
- Wesley Snipes has spoken about why his Black Panther film never got made in the 90s. The role was eventually brought to life by Chadwick Boseman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry review: It's everything you wanted
- Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Apple's brilliant documentary traces the meteoric rise of the music industry's most mercurial performer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emma Watson's manager denies her retirement from acting, fans react
- The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie
- The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spider-Man 3 finally gets a title: Tom, Zendaya debut Spider-Man No Way Home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting
- Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary
- Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Care a Lot review: Rosamund Pike pilots devilishly entertaining dark comedy
- I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in proper Gone Girl mode in director J Blakeson's devilishly entertaining dark comedy, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox