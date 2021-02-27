Janhvi Kapoor watches Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser, watch her reaction

A video of Janhvi Kapoor had landed on the internet, which shows her intently watching the teaser of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The video shows Janhvi seated on a chair, in between a photoshoot, with members of her team around her. They all watch the teaser on a phone as some of the best dialogues from the teaser are heard. At the end of it, Janhvi is seen nodding her head in approval. It appears Janhvi hadn't seen the teaser till a photographer showed it to her.





Alia's performance is smash hit. Many of her industry colleagues have lauded her. Sharing his views, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter: "I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08"

Priyanka Chopra was full of praise. She wrote: "Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team. @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc."

Akshay Kumar, too, mentioned, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

Karan Johar, who also happens to be Alia's mentor, wrote: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions."

Alia plays titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a character based on the life of the madam of brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. A victim of circumstances, she rose to eminence over time to become one of the most feared and respected brothel owners.

