As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Harry Potter star Emma Watson hasn't been active on social media and this seemed to be enough to fuel rumours that the actor has actually retired from acting as well. Even as fans flooded social media with sad memes and requests for the actor to not quit films, her manager has confirmed that Emma has no plans to retire.

As the rumour gained steam, her manager Jason Weinberg said in a statement to EW on Thursday, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

A report in Daily Mail on Sunday had claimed that the actor had gone 'dormant' and was stepping back from limelight to settle with boyfriend Leo Robinton, with whom she is in a relationship since one-and-a-half year. The portal had quoted a source as saying, "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

But until the clarification came, fans took to Twitter to pay her tributes and remember her body of work. A fan wrote, "Everyone say thank you emma watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger." Another wrote, "No more emma watson??? she is one of my fav but it's okay as long as she's happy with her decision."

Emma was last seen in Little Women in 2019. She played the role of Meg March in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. She was earlier seen in The Circle and the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Emma had shot to fame with the Harry Potter film series, based on author JK Rowling's books, which chronicle the story of the eponymous teenage hero Harry Potter. The series was made into a blockbuster film franchise led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma and Rupert Grint.

The eight-film series started with 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and culminated with two back-to-back movies -- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

