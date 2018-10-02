Emma Watson addresses note to Indian woman who died after being denied abortion
Emma Watson, continuing her constants fight for women’s right, has written a note addressed to Dr Savita Halappanavar who died in Ireland on being denied an abortion.hollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2018 20:15 IST
Actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has addressed an emotional letter to Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died in 2012 after being denied abortion in Ireland, saying she will continue the fight for reproductive justice for her.
Halappanavar died at University Hospital Galway in Ireland, following a miscarriage as she was denied an abortion. The Eighth Amendment in Ireland’s constitution prohibited the abortion. But now, the amendment stands repealed following a referendum over it in May, reports independent.co.uk.
As part of their Incredible Women list featuring letters to remarkable changemakers, it was a great honour to be asked by @portermagazine to pay the deepest respect to the legacy of Dr Savita Halappanavar, whose death powered the determination of activists to change Irish abortion laws & fight for reproductive justice all over the world. ••• The planned new legislation has already been dubbed ‘Savita’s law’ by campaigners out of respect for a woman who didn’t want to become the face of a movement, but simply wanted a procedure to save her life. ••• A note on her memorial in Dublin read, "Because you slept, many of us woke." Yet from Argentina to Poland, restrictive abortion laws still punish and endanger girls, women and pregnant people. Free, safe, legal and local abortion care is needed across the globe. In Savita’s memory, and on today’s 7th Annual March for Choice in Dublin, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those who continue the fight for reproductive justice. ✊🏼 #mybodymychoice #freesafelegal #ARCMarch18
Watson said: “Dear Dr Savita Halappanavar, you didn’t want to become the face of a movement; you wanted a procedure that would have saved your life.
“When news of your death broke in 2012, the urgent call to action from Irish activists reverberated around the world - repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution.”
The ‘Harry Potter’ star also highlighted the significance of the “historic feminist victory” that took place in Ireland when the country voted to repeal the eighth amendment of its constitution on May 25.
“A note on your memorial in Dublin read, ‘Because you slept, many of us woke’. That the eighth amendment enabled valuing the life of an unborn foetus over a living woman was a wake-up call to a nation.”
The 28-year-old star further said: “From Argentina to Poland, restrictive abortion laws punish and endanger girls, women and pregnant people. Still, Northern Ireland’s abortion law predates the lightbulb. In your memory, and towards our liberation, we continue the fight for reproductive justice.”
First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:15 IST