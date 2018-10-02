Emma Watson addresses note to Indian woman who died after being denied abortion

Actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has addressed an emotional letter to Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar, who died in 2012 after being denied abortion in Ireland, saying she will continue the fight for reproductive justice for her.

Halappanavar died at University Hospital Galway in Ireland, following a miscarriage as she was denied an abortion. The Eighth Amendment in Ireland’s constitution prohibited the abortion. But now, the amendment stands repealed following a referendum over it in May, reports independent.co.uk.

Watson said: “Dear Dr Savita Halappanavar, you didn’t want to become the face of a movement; you wanted a procedure that would have saved your life.

“When news of your death broke in 2012, the urgent call to action from Irish activists reverberated around the world - repeal the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ star also highlighted the significance of the “historic feminist victory” that took place in Ireland when the country voted to repeal the eighth amendment of its constitution on May 25.

“A note on your memorial in Dublin read, ‘Because you slept, many of us woke’. That the eighth amendment enabled valuing the life of an unborn foetus over a living woman was a wake-up call to a nation.”

The 28-year-old star further said: “From Argentina to Poland, restrictive abortion laws punish and endanger girls, women and pregnant people. Still, Northern Ireland’s abortion law predates the lightbulb. In your memory, and towards our liberation, we continue the fight for reproductive justice.”

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:15 IST