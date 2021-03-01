IND USA
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe Awards 2021 complete winners list: The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Soul take home trophies

  The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here's who bagged the trophies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:09 AM IST

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are underway on Monday, celebrating the best of television and movies. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Golden Globe Awards 2021 watched The Crown, The Trial of the Chicago 7, I Know This Much Is True, Soul and Schitt's Creek take home trophies.

Check out the complete Golden Globes 2021 winners' list below, updated in real-time:

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamala/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA - WINNER

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 - WINNER

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead - WINNER

Speak Now - One Night in Miami

Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian - WINNER

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul - WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot - WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland - WINNER

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul - WINNER

TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso - WINNER

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown - WINNER

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True - WINNER

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown - WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit - WINNER

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - Small Axe - WINNER

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek - WINNER

The Great

Ted Lasso

golden globe awards golden globes

