In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

  • As the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:49 AM IST

Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night Sunday as nominees Zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr., from his front porch in Los Angeles not far from the action in Beverly Hills. And they were ready, style wise, as the Globes split hosts, with Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton and Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York. There was nary a pair of sweats in sight. Regina King's dog snoozed in the background as she showed off her Louis Vuitton gown in silver and black.

Amanda Seyfried, from somewhere in the American South, wore a sunny, springy coral Oscar de la Renta with floral adornment, echoing many stars who said they wanted to bring a little joy. “I've got my son, who is 5 months old, laying against a pillow in a tux," Seyfried said during a round of pre-show interviews.


Cynthia Erivo went for neon green Valentino,and Kaley Cuoco munched pizza in another de la Renta design, while wearing Harry Winston jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Gillian Anderson, alone in Prague, wore a green gown and Julia Garner a two-tone Prada black and white look. She didn't forget the lipstick, a deep red.


Laverne Cox, in a red, embellished cape-sleeve gown, did something even more unusual: She stood up to chat with reporters for E! and NBC before the show. “I wanted to feel festive and go for it,” she told NBC. “It's really amazing about this whole Zoom world. People can do whatever they want.”


That meant Chanel for Shira Haas in Los Angeles, and custom Gucci for Elle Fanning in London.


“It's nice to have something to celebrate and get dressed up for, and actually put on a dress to walk from my living room to my kitchen,” Fanning told E!. “I thought, why not?”

Fey and Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual set up and the distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler's hair through their screens. Golden Globes co-host Amy Poehler kept things fresh in an adorable sequin black Moschino number ahead of the 78th annual awards ceremony. Fey on the other hand paired her striking Versace blazer dress with patterned tights and sparkling accessories. The two were joined by an array of presenters as winners accepted via Zoom, with an early glitch when winner Daniel Kaluuya's audio went silent at first, then perked up so he could speak.

Sarah Hyland looked her fashionable best in a stunning red Monique Lhuillier gown at the 2021 Golden Globes. She took to her Instagram to share snaps of herself looking as stunning as ever with the caption, "Lady in Red... literally everywhere... for the #goldenglobes. (sic)"


Margot Robbie was among the first stars to grace Golden Globes 2021 Red Carpet, even though virtually. Robbie looked chic in a Chanel ensemble, complete with a patterned ruffle dress, cinched belt, evening bag, and stilletos with pearl accents.


Tahar Rahim, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion picture for his role in 'The Mauritanian', definitely got his look right for the night. The actor looked handsome in a Louis Vuitton suit ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

Up for two awards at this year's Golden Globes, Leslie Odom Jr. looked dapper as ever in Valentino.


Daniel Levy, who has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for 'Schitt's Creek' upped his fashion game, dressed in a canary yellow suit. He wore a sparkly close-necked sweater inside the Valentino suit, completing his look with grey glasses and shiny, metallic silver shoes. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Not a bad way to spend a Sunday night in. Thank you @pppiccioli & the incredible team at @maisonvalentino for letting me be the first to play dress up in your new Men’s Haute Couture. (sic)"


Spike Lee's children Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee are serving as the Golden Globes 2021 ambassadors.

Maya Rudolph stunned in a floral Valentino number, Jimmy Choo square-toed shoes, and Anna Kori jewels.


On stage and for their small, in-person — and masked — audiences, production designer Brian Stonestreet pivoted like never before when the Globes decided to go bicoastal earlier in February, just days before show time.

The awards veteran, who has designed for the Grammys, the Billboards, the Academy of Country Music and others, told The Associated Press ahead of the Globes' big night that he gained massive horizontal real estate for the screen-centric show with the shrinking of tables in size and number.

“Funnily enough, it gave me a little more freedom in terms of scenery,” he said of the Beverly Hilton, while incorporating the Rainbow Room's massive center chandelier adorned with stars and orbs in New York.

He used the extra space (about 36 guests in New York and 42 in Beverly Hills) to expand screen presence and curvier, more dramatic, staircases. On the floor, he placed trophies on pedestals among his two- and three-person cocktail tables, rather than the usual 6-foot round tables seating 10 to 12 people for a total of more than 1,000.

Instead of star-studded crowds crammed into the Hilton's ballroom, the Globes hosted frontline and essential workers, along with food bank workers from the show’s philanthropic partnership with Feeding America.

(With AP inputs)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
