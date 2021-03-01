Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.
Commuters to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also use the Chilla border.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed.
The traffic police has advised commuters to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.
Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches to travel between the two states.
Farmers have been protesting at three Delhi borders--- Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu --- for over three months.
