IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
cricket

'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'

  • The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:24 AM IST

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards has weighed in on the debate surrounding the pitch on which the third Test match between India and England was played, saying people around the world have got to stop cribbing about the nature of the surface. Richards pointed out that playing in India have always been about tackling spin and that had England done their homework ahead of the tour – they would have been better prepared about playing on such tracks.

The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days. While there are those who believe the surface was not ideal for Test cricket, there are also cricketers who believe this is all part and parcel of the game. Richards belongs to the latter.

"I've been asked questions recently about the Test match that was played in India… the second and third Test match against England. And I am a little confused about the question really because there seems to be a lot of moaning and groaning about the wicket that they were playing on. I just felt that the ones who are moaning, in my opinion, should realise that there are times that you're going to get a seaming track, a ball that is basically jumping off a good length and everyone thinks that's a problem for batters. There are times batters sometimes cope with that," Richards said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"But now you've seen the other side, and this is why I think it was given the name Test match cricket, because of the test of the mind and will and everything else that goes with it when you're competing. And the complaints have been that the wicket is spinning too much and all that sorts of stuff. This is another side of the coin guys. People seem to forget that if you're going to India, you should expect that. You are going to spin land. You should basically prepare yourself to know what you're going to encounter."

Richards explained that most of the hoopla surrounding the pitch is due to India pushing England out of their 'comfort zone' after the visitors piled the runs in the first Test in Chennai and defeated the hosts by 227 runs. The former West Indies captain even said that India should not budge and in fact, use a similar surface even for the fourth Test starting Thursday, insisting that it is up to England to find a way to deal with it.

"Rather than the moaning and groaning, especially just recently how quickly that Test match was over. It gives England an opportunity and a chance to assess things, to believe that for some reason the wicket that they're going to encounter in the fourth Test is going to be the same. If I was India or I had anything to do with the preparations of the wicket, I would bring in very much the same," Richards added.

"Ever since that first Test match, England were in their comfort zone. They have now been taken out of their comfort zone at present and they have got to find ways and means to cope with what they are going to encounter. Spin in all part of the game, this is what a Test match brings. The Indian pacers have been brilliant over the past few years in terms of substance, the wicket-taking ability and stuff like that. But now that you're in India, you are going to encounter things and have got to find a way. You're going to get dirty. There is nothing in the rule book that says I’ve got to score my runs in pretty, classical ways.

"I just believe all the moaning and groaning has got to stop and just not see the classical side of things in terms of Indian armoury. And from where I'm sitting, it's good to see."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'ICC should dock India's points if pitch for next Test in Ahmedabad is same'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • The day-night Test match ended in two days with India beating England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test match and all of them belonged to the spinners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
cricket

Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:24 AM IST
  • The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The tournament is scheduled in Patna from March 21-27 with five franchises Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Tom Moody(Getty Images)
File image of Tom Moody(Getty Images)
cricket

Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Former Australia all-rounder Moody guided Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 55-year-old's knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
cricket

'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Andhra beat Jharkhand to finish as Group B leaders

PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh finished second, third and fourth respectively, followed by Punjab (8 points) and Vidarbha (4).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I never swept': Laxman explains how runs can be scored on a turner in two ways

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:50 PM IST
India vs England: VVS Laxman said he never played the sweep shot on a turning track but he had two options – one was to use his feet and another was to go right back in the crease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

No stopping Padikkal as Karanatka seal last-8 berth

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, who scored a careerbest 152 against Odisha and followed it up with 126 not out versus Kerala in their last outing, smacked nine sixes and as many boundaries in his 145 not out from 125 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Defeatist attitude': Pietersen says England coach should not 'moan about pitch'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:07 PM IST
There are also suggestions going around regarding ICC making an assessment on the 3rd Test pitch, something which Pietersen believes should not be advocated by Silverwood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's practiced hard like Dhoni': Ex Ind cricketer hails ‘vastly improved' Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Farokh Engineer’s opinion about Rishabh Pant and his wicketkeeping has changed drastically today, with the former India gloveman expressing delight over how far the 23-year-old has come as a keeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin breaks into top three, Indians make rapid gains in ICC Test rankings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Ashwin’s spin-bowling partner and Player of the Match in the pink-ball Test Axar Patel also made solid gains in the ICC Test rankings. Left-arm spinner Patel’s 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England': Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
cricket

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB

ANI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
cricket

'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac