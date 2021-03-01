IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
business

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

The FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020
READ FULL STORY
By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 AM IST

Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014, latest data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s food price index showed, which is proving to be a boon for farmers but could also stoke domestic inflation. Higher food prices could complicate the country’s nascent economic recovery, analysts said.

Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier. The country, for instance, relies on imports to meet 70-74% of its vegetable or edible oils requirement.

The FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.

Also Read | PSBs plan 70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector

This marks the eighth month of consecutive rise but also the highest monthly average since July 2014. The surge was led by higher prices of sugar, cereals and vegetable oils, while meat and dairy products also rose.

China is stockpiling cereals. Argentina has suspended sales of maize for export. Russia has imposed taxes on exports of wheat, barley and maize, putting prices under pressure.

“India will be most affected by a rise in edible oil prices. India imports 70% of its requirement. International shortages are running high,” said Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.

The FAO’s vegetable oil price index averaged 138.8 points in January, up 7.7 points or 5.8% from December, marking the highest level since May 2012. Lower palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are to blame, Agrawal said.

Sugar prices jumped 8.1%, with lower output across the European Union, Russia and Thailand and South America.

The strong gains in commodity prices have, however, quickened India’s commodity exports. Cotton has become a quarter per cent costlier in international markets, prompting the Cotton Corporation of India to forecast brisk exports of cheaper fibre from India.

India’s cotton shipments are expected to rise to 7.5 million bales (of 170kg each) compared to 5 million bales exported last year, according to a forecast by the Cotton Corporation of India.

Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. Firmer international demand and price rises for maize, wheat and soybeans could prove to be a boon for Indian growers.

India’s basmati and non-basmati rice exports are expected to be around 17 million tonne against 9.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year, with an 80% increase in exports between April and December 2020, official data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Heathrow has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic since it relies on long-haul markets that have been all-but wiped out. February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files(REUTERS)
Heathrow has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic since it relies on long-haul markets that have been all-but wiped out. February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files(REUTERS)
business

Heathrow imposes passenger charges to cover pandemic costs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • The tariff is permitted by the UK’s aviation regulator under a protocol that allows the hub to cover costs for utilities, baggage and check-in services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
Domestic soyabean prices are currently selling 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. (AFP)
business

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 AM IST
The FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
RIL first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, taking a 12.7% stake in the company.(Reuters file photo)
RIL first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, taking a 12.7% stake in the company.(Reuters file photo)
business

Reliance arm raises stake in transportation firm SkyTran

By Kalpana Pathak, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, raised its holding in SkyTran to 54.46% from 26.3% on a fully diluted basis for $26.76 million, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suggestions made to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade are largely on digitisation and call for compliance burdens to be eased for MSMEs.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The suggestions made to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade are largely on digitisation and call for compliance burdens to be eased for MSMEs.(AP file photo. Representative image)
business

E-commerce seeks a slot in India’s trade basket

By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Several e-commerce firms, including Amazon India, Walmart Inc., eBay, PayPal and industry bodies Ficci and CII have sent recommendations for export promotion in the new policy. The Foreign Trade Policy 2021, being formulated, is likely to come into effect on April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019-20, ground-level credit flow to the agriculture sector reached <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.68 lakh crore, 8.8% above the previous year, according to data from Nabard.
In 2019-20, ground-level credit flow to the agriculture sector reached 13.68 lakh crore, 8.8% above the previous year, according to data from Nabard.
business

PSBs plan 70,000 crores fund to boost agri sector

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The banks proposed raising an initial corpus of 70,000 crore over the next three years for the fund, which will be structured on the lines of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, their sharpest drop in 10 months, as a spike in US government bond yields walloped stocks worldwide.(MINT_PRINT)
On Friday, Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, their sharpest drop in 10 months, as a spike in US government bond yields walloped stocks worldwide.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Weak Q3 data likely to drag stocks further

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
After two quarters of contraction, India’s real GDP grew 0.4% in the December quarter, but analysts said the lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth has heightened the threat of a sovereign downgrade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters File Photo )
A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Oil prices climb after progress on huge US stimulus bill

Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:01 AM IST
More positive news on the coronavirus vaccination front and signs of an improving Asian economy also boosted prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo)
business

South Korea extends currency swap agreement with Switzerland for 5 years

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The renewed 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.05 billion) currency swap deal, which was first signed in 2018, will be effective from March 1 and could be extended again if agreed by both sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
Goldman had just entrusted Ismail and Stark with bigger roles. Ismail formally assumed control of the consumer arm -- known as Marcus -- at the beginning of the year.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman’s consumer chief Ismail Makes shock exit for Walmart

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:44 PM IST
David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman will join him, the people said, asking not to be identified as the moves haven’t been announced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the central bank, a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 per unit is applicable for all those investing in the gold bonds online.(Reuters)
According to the central bank, a discount of 50 per unit is applicable for all those investing in the gold bonds online.(Reuters)
business

Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription tomorrow. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST
The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
A salesman speaks to customers in a jewelry store in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Bloomberg)
business

After the worst start in 30 years, gold losses sheen this February

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Going by the week-wise depletion, in the first week of February, 24-carat gold became cheaper by 1837 and silver lost 2303.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
Last year China's direct investment to Australia focused on just 20 projects in three sectors -- real estate, mining and manufacturing -- the fewest in a decade.(AP)
world news

Chinese investment in Australia plunges due to souring relation, Covid-19 impact

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Data from the Australian National University released Sunday showed direct investment plunged to US$800 million last year, from US$2.05 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reserve Bank of India(HT Photo)
Reserve Bank of India(HT Photo)
business

‘Not an unmixed blessing’: RBI report amid plan for digital currency

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Earlier in the week, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank plans to launch its own digital currency and the work with respect to the same was in progress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues.(Bloomberg)
business

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly 2.2 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Saudi shares drop as US pins Khashoggi murder on crown prince

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac