Unlocking India and antibody test plans: Covid-19 news from the country

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:59 IST

Curbs on movement and commercial activities could be relaxed first in districts with no Covid-19 cases, state officials say, offering some pointers about how a staggered return to normal activity could work after April 14 in India, where over 100 people have died due to the disease. Health authorities, meanwhile, may begin a rapid antibody testing on Thursday, with people in high-risk areas expected to undergo first this test that checks the presence of antibodies created by the body to stop the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

India’s Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503

India's Covid-19 toll hits 100; Delhi infection tally 503

The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) topped 100 on Sunday as the total infections crossed 4,000 – 503 of them in Delhi – with the central government pegging the doubling rate of the pathogen's spread at 4.1 days, a figure it said would have stood at 7.4 in the absence of the Nizamuddin cluster.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Covid-19: What you need to know today

Let's look at some numbers. The number of Covid-19 cases in the world was 1.25 million on Sunday night, and the number of deaths stood at 68,000. That works out to a fatality rate of around 5%. But, like all aggregates, this number is not representative.

Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?

Will districts with no Covid-19 cases be first to be unlocked?

Curbs on movement and commercial activity could be relaxed first in districts with no coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, officials in multiple states have said, offering some pointers about how a staggered return to normal activity could work after April 15, when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

Modi calls former Presidents, PMs, Sonia Gandhi to discuss Covid crisis

Modi calls former Presidents, PMs, Sonia Gandhi to discuss Covid crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, two former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda apart from heads of different parties, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to discuss the situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the steps taken by the Centre to contain the pandemic.

Coronavirus Update: PM Modi’s lights off call gets ‘huge response’, sharp dip in power demand

Coronavirus Update: PM Modi's lights off call gets 'huge response', sharp dip in power demand

The Centre said on Sunday that the national response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9pm was huge and power demand dropped by 32 GW, more than double of what officials had anticipated.

Shortage of safety equipment crippling states’ Covid-19 containment efforts

Shortage of safety equipment crippling states' Covid-19 containment efforts

In India's two biggest states -- Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra that have nearly a thousand cases between them -- health officials admitted to a shortage of PPE, saying that private companies had expressed their inability to provide the kits early because of an increase in demand.

Cases doubling in 4.1 days, up since Jamaat event: Govt

Cases doubling in 4.1 days, up since Jamaat event: Govt

The government on Sunday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) doubling rate in India is currently at 4.1 days and attributed the rapid increase to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Delhi between March 10 and 15.

US and UK set to evacuate their nationals from India

US and UK set to evacuate their nationals from India

The UK and the US are set to join a list of countries that have been evacuating their stranded nationals from India, with the Boris Johnson government on Sunday announcing the first wave of seven charter flights for some 20,000 Britons in different states.

Vigilant Jaipur Police monitors lockdown from coronavirus war room

Vigilant Jaipur Police monitors lockdown from coronavirus war room

A large hall on the first floor of the Jaipur Police Commissioner's office, near the government press, is buzzing despite the 21-day national lockdown. On the left, it has three rows of eight workstations, each with three computer screens. About 30 other screens are mounted on a wall in front.